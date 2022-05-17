ARCON tasks architects on 2022 colloquium

The Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has directed all architects practicing in Nigeria to attend the 2022 colloquium.

The council gave this directive in Abuja after its planning meeting.

It said apart from rejigging the program to meet current realities in the field of architecture, the annual event now attracts 40 per cent grade points of the Continuous Professional Development Courses.

ARCON President, Sir DipoAjayi, who noted that every year, the council works towards improving the content of the program, added that the planning committee has expanded the scope of the event to cater for all categories of people within the profession.

Hence, he said both online and offline attendees have a lot to gain from the event this year.

ARCON Registrar, Umar Murnai, said the event with a theme “Architecture and National Development Agenda XIV”, billed to hold between May 23 and May 26 in Abuja, is unique in its focus on two prevailing subject matter in the Nigerian construction space in which architects are key players.





According to him, the annual architects’ colloquium, which forms a major part of the profession’s Continuous Professional Development (CPD), is one of the ways the council has been enhancing architecture in the country.

He, therefore, urged those who have not been committed to the programme to turn in new leave, as such defaulters may have difficulties in renewing their practicing license.

Among others, Murnai said that the event is in part, ARCON’s commitment to advancing architectural practice, education and research for the public good and wellbeing, which will lead to the development of basic construction trade skills.

Chairman, Planning Committee, Musa Sada, said participants will be exposed to technology in the AEC and job creation within the industry and the built environment.

Sada, a former Minister of Mines and Steel, said the programme promises to make far-reaching impacts on architecture in the country.

The chairman added that a lot of work had been done and more will still be done between now and May 23, when the program will take off.

According to Sada, the 2022 colloquium caters for all categories of architects both in the public and private practice and students in Nigerian schools of architecture.

The targeted audience, according to the chairman, planning committee, include all schools of architecture; departments of architectural services in the federal and state ministries of power, Works, Housing & Urban Development; all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), all states housing corporations and plan approval offices of states and local governments.

Also to attend are physical planning units of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education; works and services departments of military, police, paramilitary; property development units of banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions.

Other expected attendees are National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education, architects in politics, allied professionals and students of architecture both in public and private institutions of learning in the country.

And in line with the global trend, the event will be both physical and online, Sada added.

