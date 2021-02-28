Appointment of justices to Appeal Court follows due process ― Justice Dongban-Mensem

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has denounced and dispelled the campaign of calumny on the proposed appointment of justices to the Court of Appeal.

The Appeal Court president said in a statement on Sunday that the appointments to the court are not by way of replacement of those elevated to the Supreme Court nor those who have died.

“Let it be known also that the current exercise passed through the due and usual process of appointment into the judiciary.

“A total of 80 nominees were shortlisted and recommended for the appointment of 20 justices to fill the existing vacancies. I state on my honour that any of the 80 nominees could be appointed.

“It is unfortunate that some people have elected to go to the press without hard facts which are readily available to those who seek to know,” she said.

Justice Dongban-Mensem stated that the current recommendation pending determination by the National Judicial Council (NJC) was done without any preference for tribe, creed or association.

“If there were sufficient vacancies to be filled, all the nominees would have been recommended,” she said and disassociated herself from those who were insinuating that she had a list of preferred candidates based on tribe or religion.

The statement reads in part, “This is clearly the handwork of detractors who want to destabilize and scandalise the judiciary.

“We most certainly can do without these unnecessary distractions in this nation. I urge all well-meaning Nigerians to ignore these assertions,” Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem stated.

