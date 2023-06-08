The President of Pastors Support Network, a network of over 2000 pastors and ministers, and a Board Member of the Grand Renaissance Institute, Florida USA, Dr Effa Emmanuel, has charged President Bola Tinubu to ensure he appoints his cabinet based on merit.

Dr Emmanuel, who is also a Senior Pastor of World Royal City Church Asokoro, Abuja also asked the President to look beyond party, tribal and religious line to appoint competent hands to assist him in driving the country.

Addressing journalists ahead of the One-day Leadership Conference slated for this Saturday, the clergy said leadership is not a position to be exploited for personal gain or power but a responsibility to serve the people and the nation.

He said for Nigeria to succeed, it must prioritize meritocracy in its leadership selection processes, noting that too often, Nigerian leaders are chosen based on factors such as ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation, rather than their competence, experience, and vision.

“It is essential to recognize that leadership is not a position to be exploited for personal gain or power but a responsibility to serve the people and the nation. We must promote a culture that values integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“This change in mindset should start from our educational institutions, where we can instill the principles of good leadership in our youth, cultivating a new generation of leaders who prioritize the common good over self-interest.

“Secondly, we must prioritize meritocracy in our leadership selection processes. Too often, our leaders are chosen based on factors such as ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation, rather than their competence, experience, and vision.

“We need to establish mechanisms that evaluate candidates based on their qualifications, achievements, and ability to deliver results. By doing so, we can ensure that the most capable individuals are entrusted with the responsibility of leading our nation.

“Thirdly, we must foster an environment of inclusivity and diversity. Nigeria is a nation blessed with a rich tapestry of cultures, ethnicities, and religions. It is imperative that our leadership reflects this diversity and takes into account the perspectives and needs of all citizens.

“By embracing diversity, we can tap into the collective wisdom and creativity of our people, fostering unity and promoting the welfare of all Nigerians, regardless of their background.

Fourthly, we must strengthen our institutions and promote the rule of law”, he said.





Dr Emmanuel also called for a robust system of checks and balances to prevent abuse of power and ensure that leaders are held accountable for their actions.

He advocated for an independent and impartial institution that can investigate corruption, enforce laws, and safeguard the rights and freedoms of our citizens.

“By bolstering our institutions, we can create a level playing field where no one is above the law, and justice is served. We must encourage active citizen participation in the democratic process. Democracy is not a spectator sport; it requires the engagement and vigilance of the people”, the clergy noted.

He maintained that rescuing Nigeria from its leadership problems requires a concerted effort from all sectors of society, and Nigerians must shift their mindset, prioritize meritocracy, foster inclusivity, strengthen institutions, and encourage citizen participation.

“It will not be an easy journey, but we have the resilience, the intellect, and the determination to overcome these challenges. Let us come together, united in our shared vision for a better Nigeria, and work towards a future where our nation thrives and prospers”, he added.

The Leadership conference is organized by renaissance Bible college and seminary Abuja, in conjunction with Grand renaissance institute, Florida, USA.

