President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday returned to Abuja after attending the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom (UK).

Buhari’s aircraft landed at about 4:45 pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The President left Abuja on May 3 for the ceremony which took place on May 6, 2023.

He had initially been scheduled to return to the country after the coronation ceremony but had to extend his stay in the UK by a week on the advice of his Dentist.

While announcing Buhari’s decision to stay another week in London, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, had said in a statement: “President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him.

“The Specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.

“President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles llI on May 6, 2023.”

