APGA unveils presidential campaign organisation, vows to defeat LP, APC, others

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie has named Jonathan Elendu as his Presidential Campaign Organisation Director General.

This is just as Okorie also unveiled Hajia Hadiza Mohammed as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party ahead of the election this month.

Presenting the Vice Presidential Candidate to the party followers, Chief Okorie said Hajia Mohammed is an accomplished personality with sound education and varied academic exposure.

He expressed confidence that their manifesto

shall resonate and introduce fresh and exciting new narratives to their proposed governance agenda and progressive ideological thrust if Nigerians give them their mandate to preside over the affairs of the country.

He further stated that the rich profile of his campaign Director General shows his wide experience and knowledge as a publisher, author, poet and public affairs analyst both in Nigeria and many countries abroad.

She said APGA has currently and previously proven that they respect gender equality in Nigerian political experiments.

“I call on all Nigerian Women today to join APGA and vote for APGA to empower Women and deliver good governance. APGA is the only party that can give women, including Northern Women the liberal opportunity to explore their political potential without financial or sexual exploitation.

“APGA is a safe heaven for all Nigerian women. I call on all Nigerian Women today to join APGA with honourable immediate effect to ensure we vote APGA to bring about desired positive change we long wished for in Nigeria.

“My fellow women, this is our chance. This is our moment. APGA has shown the way and I shall follow Chief Chekwas Okorie. Let us troop out in our millions to vote for The Chekwas – Hadiza ticket on February 25th”, she noted.





While accepting to be the Presidential campaign Director General for APGA, Elendu said the country’s democracy has been fraught with injustices and serious sabotage by people who ought to be staunch defenders of our collective heritage.

He said Nigeria requires rescue from the clutches of effects of an unworkable coupling that has made development of the country and its peoples almost a mirage.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we shall traverse the length and breadth of Nigeria to sell your message of hope, your vision of a new Nigeria, your formula for a renewed Nigeria where security of lives and property are not just mere words that have no resemblance to the reality of our lives.

“I know that with your very accomplished running mate by your side Nigerians will invest in your vision by casting their votes for the Chekwas and Hadiza ticket,” he added.

