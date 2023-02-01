Will Smith, Martin Lawrence announce new ‘Bad Boys’ movie series

Sensational American movie actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced on Tuesday that “Bad Boys” will be reuniting once again for another sequel of the movie.

Smith took to his verified Instagram account, “Bad Boys 4” and shared a video.

“Yo, I’ve got an announcement,” he says in the beginning. “Y’all better stop scrolling. Seriously.”

He heads to Lawrence’s house, where Lawrence opens the door and asks, “It’s about that time?”

They say in unison, “Bad boys 4 life” before riffing on the fact that the third film, released in 2020, was titled “Bad Boys For Life.”

Lawrence shared this on his verified account.

“The first two films were “Bad Boys” released in 1995 and “Bad Boys II” in 2003.

The new film is in early pre-production, with the third movie’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, returning to direct the fourth.

