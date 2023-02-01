Tinubu, APC medical outreach targets over 20,000 women in Zamfara

A medical outreach by presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) and his party has targeted over 20,000 women that would benefit from the programme across the local government areas of Zamfara State.

Speaking at the official launching of the programme held at Maryam Hall,today in Gusau, state capital, the Zamfara state APC women leader who was represented by Hajiya Rabi Yarbauchi lauded the BAT Initiative in the state.

She applauded the foresight of the initiator and founder of the program, said it would go along way in assisting the less privileged women in the state.

According to APC women leader, the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserve all the support from women in the state.

She maintained that women in Zamfara would surely show their appreciation to the APC presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

Also speaking, Gusau local government council sole administrator Alhaji Sanusi Sarki who was represented by Special Adviser to Zamfara state Governor on Scholarship matter Hon. Lukman Majidadi said the BAT women Medical outreach has indicated that APC is a party that cares for all.

Hon Majidadi called on women in the state to support and cast their vote to all APC candidates from top to bottom in the forthcoming elections in the state.

“All APC candidates are reliable and credible. Vote for Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle. Vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for more developments”.

Earlier in his remarks, Special Assistant to Kebbi State Governor, Hon. Abdulraham Manga appreciated the support of APC women in the state for the massive turnout in the programme.

He said the BAT and APC women Medical outreach was tagged “renewed hope,quality affordable Healthcare is possible for all”.





“A total of over 20,000 APC women would benefit from the programme across the 14 local government areas in the state “.

