APC’s March 26 convention shaky, INEC says it needs 21-day notice

The Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) that by virtue of the provision in Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, it requires 21 days notice from any political party of any convention, congress, conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of merger.
INEC disclosed this on Friday in response to a letter by the APC inviting it to an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party convened by the Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.
INEC’s response, dated March 9, signed by its Secretary, Rose Anthony, was entitled: “Re:Invitation to the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee”, and addressed to the National Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).
INEC reminded those who wrote and signed the letter of the provision in Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.
It said the section required ‘at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, congress, conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of merger and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective office.
It urged the APC to note the key issues raised for compliance.
INEC’s letter read: “Please refer to your letter Ref.APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/022/32, dated 8th March 2022.
“The commission draws your attention to the fact that the notice for the meeting was not signed by the national chairman and national secretary of the CECPC.
“This is contrary to the provision of the Article 1.1.3 of the commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018).
“Furthermore, the APC is reminded of the provision in Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires ‘at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, congress, conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of ‘merger’.
“And electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective office.
“While hoping these issues are noted for compliance, please accept the assurance of the commission’s warm regards.”
