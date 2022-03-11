Police shut down A’Ibom school as another SS2 student dies in cult fight

Police operatives have taken over Aka Community Secondary School, Aka Offot, Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state on Friday.

It was gathered from a teacher, who would not his name in print, told Newsmen that “the shutting down of the school became necessary because one student of SSS 3, stabbed to death his colleagues in SSS 2 during a fight”.

According to him, “following the directive from the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, the principal announced the indefinite closure of the school to forestall further breakdown of law and order”, adding: “Policemen are only here to enforce that directive and to investigate the incident”.

In the same vein, one of the stranded students in SS2, ( name withheld), linked the incident to the cult rivalry between students of SS3 and their SS2 counterparts.

He recalled that the assailant, one Samuel Effiong Aduk (18), popularly called ‘Benzema’, who stabbed the deceased, James Effiong Archibong, (18), to death, “had left the school to continue his SS3, in another school because of series of frictions he used to have with other students”.

“Since then, he ( Aduk) has been coming to this Aka Community School, until yesterday (Thursday) when he came and a bitter quarrel broke out between himself and James, whereby he brought out kitchen life and sliced his throat and James died instantly before being rushed to the hospital”, he explained.

However, the killing of James, came barely one year after an SS2 student was stabbed to death in similar fashion by his 333 colleagues at West Itam Secondary school, on the outskirt of Uyo, the state capital.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),Odiko Macdon, said Police operatives have deployed on the orders of the Commissioner of Police (CP) Amiengheme Andrew, while the discreet investigation continues to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the fracas that led to stabbing the deceased in the neck to die.

“We are aware of the incident of a fight by students of Aka Community Secondary School, where one Samuel Effiong Archibong of SS3 stabbed his colleague, one James Elijah Aduk, of SS2, in the neck and he died. Both of them are 18 years old.

“The CP, Mr. Amiengheme Andrew has zero-tolerance for crimes and criminalities and has ordered discreet investigation on the said incident”, he assured.