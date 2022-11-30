APC’ll face total liquidation in 2023, says Labaran Maku

A former minister of information, Mr Labaran Maku, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will cease to exist after the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign in the Toto local government area of Nasarawa State, Mr Maku vowed that the main opposition party will bury the APC in 2023.

He said the ruling party has wasted the goodwill that brought it to power in 2015, adding that no right-thinking Nigerian will vote for the party during the forthcoming elections.

Maku who is also the director general of the Atiku/Ombugadu campaign council for Nasarawa State noted that there is a general discontent over the abysmal performance of the ruling party across the country.

He said the APC is on the verge of total liquidation, noting that the alliance that birthed it is collapsing by the day.

“The internal contradictions of the party cannot sustain it as a platform that can deliver elections in 2023.

“I will be surprised if APC survived up to the end of 2023, I do not see APC going into the elections and coming out with anything tangible. At any rate, as things stand today, APC stands the risk of total self-liquidation in 2023,” he said.

He alleged that the PDP won the governorship election in Nasarawa State in 2019, noting that Governor Abdullahi Sule is sitting on a stolen mandate.

He said Sule came to a distant third during the collation of the governorship results but said the outcome was doctored to favour the ruling party.

On his part, the PDP governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, vowed to ensure that the 13 LGAs of the state experience rapid development if he is voted into office in 2023.

He said, “I have great plans for this state. All I need is your support in the coming governorship election. Our dear state is lacking behind in all sectors. I will develop the 13 LGAs if I am given the opportunity. So, give me your votes in 2023 and I promise not to disappoint you.”

Earlier, the State PDP Chairman, Francis Orogu, expressed gratitude to stakeholders and residents of Toto LGA for always supporting the party, while assuring that all promises made to the people will be fulfilled if its candidates are voted into office in 2023.

