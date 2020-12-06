APC wins Bauchi by-election, defeats ruling PDP

Against all odds, the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is in opposition in Bauchi State has won the Dass state assembly constituency bye-lection conducted on Saturday.
The party’s candidate, Bala Lukshi emerged winner of the by-election held on Saturday by defeating the PDP candidate, Bala Ali Wandi.
While Announcing the results of the election late Saturday night, the Returning Officer, Professor Ahmed Mohammed declared that the APC candidate polled a total of 12, 299 votes to defeat his closest contender, Bala Wandi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled a total of 11, 062 votes.
The Returning Officer therefore declared that, “I Prof Ahmed Mohammed, the Returning Officer for the Dass state assembly by-election, having been satisfied that Bala Wandi of the APC having scored the highest total of votes cast is hereby declared elected according to the powers vested in me.”
The by-election was conducted following the assassination of the former member of the assembly, Musa Mantai Baraza by yet to be identified gunmen.
More Details later…
