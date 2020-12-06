Cost of food may be extremely high in 2021, if… — President, Agbekoya farmers

The President General, Agbekoya worldwide, High Chief Kamorudeen Okikiola has warned that cost of food may be extremely high in year 2021, if government does not finally act on the killing of farmers and destruction of farmlands.

He said this during the investiture and ceremony of Agbekoya International Ambassador, patrons and chiefs held at the Department of Agriculture Hall, Federal College of Agriculture Moor Plantation, Apata, Ibadan on Saturday.

According to him, the fear of being invaded and killed by some people suspected to be Fulani will discourage some Farmers from farming there by leading to scarcity of food which according to him will lead to high cost of food in the market.

He, however, call on federal government to as a matter of fact act fast to curb the devilish act, adding that there is need for government to provide security for farmers in other to put an end to such occurrence.

Chief Okikiola, also appealed to the government to give support to farmers through the provision of loans.

While he added that there is need to strategies on new method of issuing out loans, while he lamented that many farmers do not benefit from the loans issued by the federal government, which according to him have always been hijacked by Internet fraudster.

Speaking, one of the newly installed grand patron, President Alliance of Yoruba Youths Council Worldwide (AYYCW), Dr Akande Kazeem, stated that there is need to come up with innovative technologies to meet the growing demand for food in the country.

He explained that engaging in digital agriculture will help to revolutionize agriculture, adding that the introduction of innovative technology will help farmers.

Dr Akande added that innovative such as Artificial intelligence (AI) would help in ensuring significant improvement across different segments of the agriculture industry, adding that AI, will also help in dealing with challenges of the future.

He, however, appreciate the group for the recognition bestowed on him.

