APC reschedules Abia central senatorial primary for the second time

The Abia central senatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which was earlier rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday as a result of confusion arising from the authenticity of the delegates list for the election has again been rescheduled, indefinitely.

Following the confusion about the delegate list on Sunday, the election was again declared inconclusive by the Returning Officer, Izuchukwu Okeke, who urged the two aspirants, Henry Ikoh and Hon. Sam Onuigbo to “go and reconcile”.

Okeke said the delegates would be informed when to come and conclude the election.

Tribune Online gathered that both aspirants are from Ikwuano LGA, while Sam Onuigbo is the incumbent House of Representatives member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia at the National Assembly.

The election was said to have been declared inconclusive after it was discovered that out of the 50 delegates that were supposed to vote from Ikwuano LGA, only 9 were allowed to vote and the rest restricted outside the gate.

The discovery came as Ikoh raised an objection, which was verified by the Returning Officer who called out the list of delegates, only to discover that about 41 of the Ikwuano delegates were not allowed to vote.





Speaking on the development, the Ikwuano LGA APC chairman, Hon. Rickson Nwachukwu, said “I was not allowed to identify our delegates and they were not allowed to vote”.

