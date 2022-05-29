Your reign has brought developmental strides to Oyo, PDP Reps candidate eulogises Makinde

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Hon. Lanre Sarumi has congratulated Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde on the occasion of his third year anniversary as the governor of Oyo State.

Hon. Lanre Sarumi made this known in a goodwill message, signed and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday.

He said, “Today marks the 3rd year anniversary our God Sent Man (GSM) assumed office. Your reign as the helmsman of our dear state has brought many developmental strides that have cut across all regions, you’re truly a blessing to the citizens of Oyo State and Nigeria at large.”

“You have redefined governance with your style, your headstrong approach to getting results is timely, that your people now nicknamed you the talk-and-do governor.

“Our pensioners now have peace of mind; can now afford to buy required medications on time and live much longer because you’ve prioritised their welfare.

“Just a few weeks ago, civil servants in the state throng your office in solidarity with you, because they no longer have to wait for months to be paid, nor have they been owed salary arrears.





“Despite the challenges in our economy, you’ve surprised the entire Oyo citizens with the many infrastructural projects you embarked upon. Our state internally generated revenue has increased in the last three years more than the last decade combined. Your management of both human and materials resources at your disposal has given our dear state a direction that is enviable among other states,” he added.

Sarumi, however, said he has no doubt that the electorates will reward the hard work Governor Makinde has put in place by voting massively for him at the polls come the 2023 general elections.

He also called on all stakeholders, party leaders and candidates to ensure and support prompt reconciliation moves post-primary elections, adding that this will ensure that everyone will be on the same page heading for the 2023 general elections.

