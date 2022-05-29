As Governor Akeredolu’s wife withdraws, Mbata, Izunaso emerge APC senatorial candidates

The wife of the governor of Ondo State Mrs Betty Akeredolu has withdrawn from the Imo East APC senatorial primary election. Her withdrawal comes after she alleged that Governor Hope Uzodimma was imposing a candidate on the zone.

Her withdrawal paved way for the emergence of a business mogul Prince Alex Mbata as the candidate of the party in Owerri zone.

Mbata scored 435 votes to emerge as the winner of the primary election, while Chief Jerry Chukwueke got 14 votes while Mr Kemdi Opara polled three votes.

Also, a former Nigerian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, Mr Uchenna Onyema Ibeh, Chief Ugochukwu Ahize and Goodluck Nana Opiah also withdrew from Imo West Senatorial District APC primary contest.

Their withdrawal created opportunity for the emergence of former Senator Osita Izunaso as the candidate of the party in that zone.

In the APC senatorial primary election conducted for Imo North Okigwe zone, Mr Patrick Ndubueze picked the senatorial ticket for the zone.





He polled 278 votes to defeat the former governor of Imo State Chief Ikedi Ohakim who had earlier withdrawn from the race.

