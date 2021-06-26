APC primary in Anambra: Eleven aspirants call for cancellation

Eleven governorship aspirants under the All Progressives Congress [APC), led by Chief George Moghalu, have called for the cancellation of the exercise, noting that the process has been hijacked by some enemies of APC in the country.

The aspirants also called on the National Working Committee of the party to terminate the Electoral Panel, headed by Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Speaking to journalists on behalf of the other aspirants, Moghalu, urged the Electoral Committee, chaired by governor Dapo Abiodun, to cancel the process with immediate effect.

According to him, “I thank God, you journalists were in my hometown where you saw things for yourself. I have been there in Uruagu Ward 1 for the past two hours waiting to cast my vote, but I could not find any voting materials here and other wards across Nnewi North/South Council Areas. I am not happy with the situation.

“I learnt that some people are writing the result somewhere, which did not conform with the free, fair and transparency, the panel promised.

The voting materials that suppose to have been distributed to all the 326 wards in the state as early as 8 am according to the election Committee guidelines, arrives at about 6:45 pm this evening. So, how do you expect us to cast our votes?

“Let me say authoritatively that no APC primary election took place anywhere in Anambra State.” “On the final note, we call for the cancellation of the election,” the National Inland Waterways boss stated.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the other aspirants that protested against the process include; Chief Maxwell Okoye, Rev. Godwin Okonkwo, Mr Benson Etiaba, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, Mr Igwebuike, Mr Azuka Okwuosa and others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!