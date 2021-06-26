Confusion as Anambra PDP holds parallel guber primaries

By Michael Ovat-Awka
Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, conducted parallel gubernatorial primary elections which led to the nomination of two candidates.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that at the St Paul’s Primary and Secondary School Awka where the Chris Uba led faction of the PDP held its election his, elder brother Ugochukwu Uba emerged winner of the exercise pulling 275 votes to beat Godwin Ezeemo who 114 votes.

Aside from Ezeemo who was present at the Uba led faction of PDP, the rest of the aspirants were at the Women Development Centre which was still carrying out accreditation at 6:30 pm.

Nigerian Tribune also gathered that the duo of Comrade Tony Nwoye and Emeka Etiaba SAN withdrew from the contest protesting the constitution of the delegates for the election which was confirmed by the Deputy Governor of Edo State who led the committee for the election in place of the Governor of Benue state, Mr Samuel Ortom.

 

