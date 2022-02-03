APC finally writes INEC over February 26 convention date

Ahead of its February 26, 2022 date for election of its substantive national officers, the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraodinary Convention Planning Committee has finally conveyed notice for its national convention to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A letter dated February 2, 2022 was received on Thursday, February 3, 2022 by the electoral body.

The letter titled “Notice for the Conduct of National Convention” was signed by the National Chairman and Secretary of the APC CECPC, Mai-Mala Buni and Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, respectively.

The letter read in part: “Follow up to our letter referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/40 dated 11 July, 2021 on the NOTICE FOR THE CONDUCT OF NATIONAL CONVENTION.

“This is to inform the commission that our great party has scheduled to hold its National Convention on Saturday, 26th February, 2022.

“This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.

“While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”

