Kano withdraws Hanifa’s murder case before magistrate court, approaches high court

Kano State Director, Public Prosecution, Aisha Mahmoud, has informed the Magistrate Court trying three suspects in connection with Hanifa’s death that it would terminate the trial following the successful filing of a fresh case before a Kano High Court.

It will be recalled that the school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko; 37-year-old Hashimu Isyaku and 26-year-old Fatima Musa were arraigned over a four-count charge of culpable homicide, conspiracy, kidnapping and concealing/keeping in confinement of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, consequently ordered the remand of the suspects in a correctional centre and adjourned its sitting on the matter to February 9, 2022.

But on Thursday, Mahmoud who also doubles as the prosecution counsel said the state is withdrawing the matter before the magistrate because offences committed are not triable by the court.

She said: “We filed the charges because the offences alleged to have been committed by the defendants are not triable by this court.”

Mahmoud added that: “The Kano Chief Judge has directed the case to High Court Number 5. We apply for another date to terminate the First Information Report (FIR) before this court.”

