Aloma Records unveils Dasting Rozay

Aloma Music Worldwide (AMW) has unveiled a new music act as the label continues to showcase why it’s the perfect platform for up-and-coming entertainers.

Following his discovery by superstar singer Davido and subsequent appointment as personal assistant (PA), Aloma wasted no time in proving his mettle by churning out some hit singles before crowning them with an EP, titled after himself.

With a fast-rising music career and the influence of his award-winning boss, the singer born Idris Busari established his own label as an imprint of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), drawing praise from some circles in the industry for displaying an uncommon flair for the music business.

The competitive nature of the music industry is one that has been acknowledged by many music practitioners and Aloma hasn’t hidden his desire on giving aspiring artistes a strong start in entertainment space just as he enjoyed from Davido.

With Lil Frosh already on the Aloma label and drawing applause from fans and critics alike for his apparent talent, it appears AMW has got its hands on another raw music hotshot.

During the week, AMW CEO, Aloma announced the signing of a Balogun Adewale, otherwise known as Dasting Rozay, to his record label and tipped him to go on and achieve musical greatness.

“It is with pleasure that I welcome Dasting Rozay to the Aloma family. We did our homework on him and he’s a gem waiting to be unveiled. He’s bringing something new to the table, the industry isn’t ready for what he’s about to reel out,” Aloma enthused.

Aloma has attracted praise from music enthusiasts for following the footsteps of his boss in committing to help young artistes find their feet in the dynamic industry even as his own musical career seems to rise with every music project.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oshiomhole’s group in crisis, Issa-Onilu pulls out •APC govs thank Buhari

THE crack in the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshimhole, manifested Friday afternoon as the spokesman of the group, Lanre Issa-Onilu withdrew his membership of the aggrieved group… Read Full story

Ajimobi died from multiple organ failure, Lagos govt reveals

THE Lagos State government has explained that the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, died from multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection… Read Full story

Breaking: N-Power Batch C Enrolment Begins 11.45 pm Friday, June 26

Federal Government has unveiled plans to open the registration portal for the enrolment of young Nigerians today, Friday, June 26, 2020, as from 11.45 pm, into the Batch C of the N-Power Programme… Read Full story

Why I Stopped Acting For Some Time —Adewale Elesho

Currently, the president of Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), Prince Adewale Elesho is one of the veterans in the movie industry known for his advocacy for the promotion of morals and Nigeria’s cultural heritage in Nigerian movies. In this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, the respected actor talks about… Read Full story

Heartburn While Lying Down

Heartburn occurs as a result of food and acid leaking from the stomach up into the food pipe, or esophagus. Common causes of heartburn while lying down include, consuming particular foods, eating too close to bedtime, and taking certain prescription medications. Heartburn while lying down may also be a sign of… Read Full story

Kidnap: Gunmen Abduct Nine Passengers In Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Friday evening abducted nine passengers aboard an Abuja bound vehicle. The driver of the Sienna Toyota bus heading to Abuja from Lagos was stopped by the gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Isua Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo state… Read Full story

COVID-19: Lagos Accounts For 42% Of Confirmed Cases In Nigeria, 23.6% Death ― Abayomi

Lagos State government said on Friday that the state accounts for 42per cent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, but noted that it only accounts for 23.6per cent of the recorded deaths due to the virus… Read Full story

Every Leader In The North Is A Product Of Almajiri —Shettima, CNG President

Yarima Shettima is the President of the Coalition of Northern Groups, (CNG) the umbrella group that gave Igbo ultimatum to leave the North , again the CNG last week came out hard against the Federal government’s failure to address the lingering killings in the North. The Arewa youths organised a protest in… Read Full story

I Warned Bola Tinubu That This Day Would Come

The political coalition between Muhammadu Buhari’s CPC and Bola Tinubu’s ACN has all but collapsed. There was nothing even remotely surprising about it. In previous columns, media interviews, and social media updates, I predicted that this would happen… Read Full story

Taming The Monster Of “Wives’ Children” From Infidelity

There is a growing trend now in marriage: husbands discovering that some, or most or all of their children are products of extra marital affairs. Through infidelity, the wives conceived and gave birth to children, hiding the paternity of these children from their husbands. The usual trend in marriage used to be the other way… Read Full story

Contractors Were Paying Sweepers N5,000 While Govt Approved N25,000 —Ibrahim Odumboni, Acting MD, LAWMA

Against the recent protest by highway sweepers alleging maltreatment at the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), the acting Managing Director, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, fielded questions… Read Full story