Senator Abdullahi Adamu was absent from the meeting of the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee held at the party’s national secretariat on Monday.

His absence has confirmed media reports stating that he has resigned as the national chairman of the party.

In case you missed it: APC crisis: Abdullahi Adamu resigns as Chairman

Currently, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Deputy National Chairman (North), is presiding over the ongoing meeting.

Present at the meeting are Emma Eneukwu, Deputy National Chairman (South); Salihu Mustapha and Salihu Lukman, National Vice Chairman (North East) and (North West) respectively.

Also in attendance are Isaac Kekemeke, National Vice Chairman (South West); Muazu Bawa and Ejoroma Arodiogu, National Vice Chairman (North Central) and (South East) respectively.

The National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, left the party’s national secretariat while the meeting was still in progress.

When approached by a Nigerian Tribune reporter, Omisore mentioned that he was on his way to Senator Adamu’s house and expressed his confusion regarding Adamu’s absence, stating, “He is supposed to be here; I don’t know why he isn’t here.”

Before the NWC commenced its meeting, Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Duru who confirmed Senator Adamu’s resignation, tasked Senator Omisore to also throw in the towel.

He said: “I do not have the information if the secretary has resigned. There is an expectation that he should and I also believe that being a seasoned politician who has played at the highest level, he will always act in the interest of the party.

“And to also assure Nigerians that APC is a very strong party built on a very strong foundation with a credible system and leadership to continue to transition to the next phase in the life of the party.





“We are not expecting a caretaker committee and I did make the point that meetings are going on across all the caucuses of the party, the various leadership in the party.

We know that our constitution has provided adequately, a transition process in the leadership of the party. The Deputy National Chairman, North will assume in an acting capacity the position of the chairman.

“It is also expected that the office of the secretary of the party will go across the other divide.”

