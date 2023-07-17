Former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adamu submitted his resignation letter to the Presidential Villa over the weekend, and it was received at the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila.

A meeting of the National Working Committee, where Senator Adamu is expected to formally announce his departure as APC National Chairman, is scheduled to take place today at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Meetings of the party’s statutory organs, including the national caucus and the National Executive Committee, have been slated to occur this week in Abuja, on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

These meetings were postponed last week due to the absence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was in Guinea-Bissau attending a meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Further details will be provided in due course…

