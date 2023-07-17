Dangote Group has begun a two-day training of over 50 practising journalists on environmental sustainability reporting across the North Central Zone of Nigeria.

The training, which commenced at the Dangote Cement plant Obajana in Kogi state on Monday, saw journalists drawn from Kogi, Abuja, Benue, and Kwara State.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director of Climate Africa Media Initiative and Centre, Aliu Akoshile, emphasized the need for journalists to always carry out investigations in their reportage to address environmental issues within their vicinity.

Akoshile recalled that there were reports from recognized international agencies that over the years, the environment has not been given its proper place in the media space.

He explained that the environment is what binds everyone together, adding, “If the environment is not conducive, there won’t be development. In 2012, there was a flood in Kogi.

It repeated itself in 2022, ten years later. This training is very serious as it will enable us to pay adequate attention to our environment.”

He added that the training would encourage journalists to appreciate the efforts of corporate organizations like the Dangote Group towards achieving environmental sustainability in Nigeria.

While stressing the importance of the workshop, an Executive of the Dangote Group, Adinoyi Haruna, described the environment as an important subject matter that should be taken seriously.

Haruna, who described environmental sustainability as a way of life, noted that media practitioners have a great role to play in making the environment an attitude and a way of life.

“We need the environment more than the environment needs us. It is important we work assiduously to sustain our environment. We must do all we can to protect the environment. Journalists must commit themselves to environmental sustainability,” he stated.

He highlighted some of the things the Dangote Group is producing, including cement, limestone cement production, and alternative fuel, which are done to reduce carbon emissions in the environment.





While giving a breakdown of how the Dangote Group is giving back to the community, the Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Ademola Adeyemi, and the Head of Dangote Academy, Adewale Adedeji, both submitted that the company has been able to manage the influx of people within the host communities.

They stressed that the organization has continued to partner with relevant authorities to build schools, and a police station, and empower women and youths to be self-sufficient in society.

