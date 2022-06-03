Ekiti State Governor and All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has denied speculation that he was about to step down for another aspirant.

Head of Media and spokesman of Dr Kayode Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, in a statement declared that the Ekiti State Governor did not attend the meeting between the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and certain aspirants.

Dr Fayemi maintained that he is favourably positioned and has the backing of the real stakeholders in the party to clinch the APC ticket.

Fayemi dismissed the speculation as “absolute rubbish. No meeting took place between us and any aspirant about stepping down.

“We are undoubtedly among the leading aspirants for the position and one to watch in the race. Our candidate has deep trust and respect among political leaders in the party and also from colleague Governors who form a critical mass in the decision-making process.”

The statement asked Fayemi’s “supporters to remain calm, focused and not lose faith because of the lies fabricated by political detractors, saying no amount of late-night demarketing will work against the Kayode Fayemi Presidential project. ”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

APC Convention: I won’t step down for any aspirant, Fayemi vows

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

APC Convention: I won’t step down for any aspirant, Fayemi vows