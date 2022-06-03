Court slates Aug 29 for judgment in FG’s extradition battle with Abba Kyari

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed August 29, 2022, for judgment in a suit filed by the Federal Government, seeking the extradition of a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari to the United States of America (USA) for trial in alleged internet fraud.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date on Friday after taking arguments for and against the suit by the parties involved.

Kyari had, through his counsel, Nureni Jimoh (SAN) asked the court to refuse the extradition request on the ground that he committed no offence to warrant the Federal Government to ferry him to America.

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police informed the court that more than a year before his arrest, he had written to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) notifying them that he had opened a channel of communication with a suspected internet fraudster, Ramon Abass.

In the two letters tendered in court, Kyari explained that the purpose was to give confidence to the suspected fraudster and lure him to come to Nigeria where an ambush was already laid for a sting operation by his own strike force.

He further told the court that the wire fraud charge brought against him by the American government is not known as an offence under Extradition Act and therefore, should not be allowed by the court to be used to extradite him.





However, the Federal Government represented by Mr Pius Akuta urged the court to discountenance the arguments of the defendant and added that conditions precedent for extradition have been met by the American government with the filing of the charge against Kyari and a formal application that he be brought to America to establish his guilty or innocence in his indictment for internet fraud.

