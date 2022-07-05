APC commences fact-finding visit to party secretariat in North-west

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, party leaders under the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the North West have commenced a fact-finding visit to the party secretariat across the zone.

The seven states are Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano Jigawa, and Kaduna.

A statement issued by the APC Zonal Publicity Secretary (North West), Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday stated that the tour will be carried out under the leadership of the Zonal Chairman Malam Salihu Lukman.

According to the statement, “the tour is also aimed at consolidating areas of might for APC as well as strengthening grey areas where the party needs to re-strategize.

“During an interactive session with party stakeholders in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State Capital, participants who spoke have enumerated grey areas of the party’s strength that proved Kebbi is one of the APC’s strongholds not only in the Zone but in the entire country in general.

It said, ‘Few areas of concern that need to be improved have also been identified, suggestible solutions were equally offered by the participants as well.

Thus, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State Senator Atiku Bagudu who was represented by his Deputy Col. Sama’ila Yombe Dabai (rtd) thanked the Zonal Officials for taking their time to come and interact with party stakeholders in the state for fact-finding that will give them insight on how to strategize ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

‘The Governor also assured the Zonal Chairman and the stakeholders in the meeting that recommendations made during the interactive session will be given due consideration.

‘ The National Vice Chairman North West Malam Salihu Lukman expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment demonstrated by the participants, adding that the session encouragingly re-energized the spirit of loyalty in the party.





He assured the participants that this type of interaction between the Zonal Officials and party stakeholders across the states of the Zone will be taking place periodically.

