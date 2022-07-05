Shooting near Philadelphia concert wounds two police officers

World News
By Tribune Online
Shooting near Philadelphia ,

Two Philadelphia police officers were shot near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway late on Monday as thousands of people celebrated a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show with the crowd scattering in panic when shots were fired.

The shooting came hours after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on families waving flags and children riding bikes at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where six people were killed and over 36 were wounded.

Both officers in Philadelphia were released from hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. Police were searching for the shooter.

Video from the incident showed hundreds of people running from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway after shots were fired.

Kenney said his administration was “pleading with lawmakers” to stop the “flow of guns into our city.”

“Our traditions cannot and will not be ruined by the scourge of gun violence,” he added.

The gunfire broke out late on Monday near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the final day of a festival with a large number of people watching a fireworks show after a concert.

“There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” emergency authorities said, referring to the shooting.

Police instructed people in surrounding buildings to shelter in place.


“I didn’t hear the shots, but the cops were like, ‘Run, run, run,’” one woman told an NBC affiliate.

One officer sustained a graze wound to the head and the other a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, according to NBC10

(REUTERS)

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
World News

Police arrest 130 suspected human traffickers in European crackdown

World News

Zimbabwe to introduce gold coins as local currency tumbles

World News

US Independence Day shooting: Six dead in July 4 parade near Chicago

World News

Copenhagen shooting: Gunman kills three in Field’s shopping mall

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More