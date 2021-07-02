APC, CECPC and gale of defections

The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has made great achievement in healing the wounds of party members by repositioning the party for Nigerians and progressive-minded partisans. It is an understatement to say life has returned to the party considering the bubbling nature of a once abandoned ruling party’s national secretariat.

It is commendable that the committee has brought back many aggrieved party members and even reconciled many prominent party members across the country and both critical stakeholders have resolved their differences in favour of party interest.

APC is enjoying a gale of defections but the party must re-oil its winning machine through ideas and leadership vision. Despite these defections, it is important for the party to continue its winning ways across the country. In addition that party delegates and other critical stakeholders must ensure that they produce elected NWC that possesses the top qualities required for the upcoming convention.

Can CECPC accommodate the interests of these defecting big politicians as it is able to bring all contending interests under one roof and achieve true reconciliation across the 36 states and FCT. Can the interim leadership manage the gale of defections of opposition party members and ensure they abide by the party’s rules and regulations contained in the party constitution?

CECPC must continue instilling party discipline and cohesion should be sacrosanct and imbibed by members-both old and new members. Despite party members’ faith in them, it is important for the committee to conduct a credible and acceptable convention devoid of litigation and complaints.

Abba Dukawa,

Kano.

