Is Nigeria moving to one party system?

To improve the quality of democracy, competitive opposition parties challenge the dominant party and force its rulers to be more accountable to the citizenry. This also helps to fix the mistakes of the ruling party. Some countries have many political parties that exist, but only one that can by law be in control. This is called a one-party dominant state.

In this case opposition parties against the dominant ruling party are allowed, but have no real chance of gaining power. For example, in China all power is vested in the Communist Party of China. Other parties are allowed to exist only if they accept the leading role of the Communist Party.

In view of the above, those who are defecting from their parties to the national ruling party are doing so in order to gain the ruling party’s undue advantage. This is because, beyond doubt, it’s clearly and evidently unambiguous that today in Nigeria, if you are not being a member of the ruling party while sharing power, you might not get chances of gaining some Federal Government favours.

However, the way that the Nigerian power moulders are defecting from their political parties to the national ruling party—the APC makes it seem like we are going to start practising China’s Communist party system. How can the commoners enjoy the dividends of democracy without the opposition parties being in existence?

In a nutshell, if we honestly want our democratic system of governance to continue existing, we have to shun this one party system.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,

Bauchi State.

