Apapa gridlock: NPA commences electronic truck call-up system

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) late on Friday announced that it has begun its electronic call-up system known as ETO to address the menace of truck congestion around Apapa and its environs.

In a statement signed by the agency’s Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru, the agency said that henceforth, management of truck movement and acess to and from the Apapa and Tin-Can ports will be guided by ETO.

According to the NPA: “As part of efforts aimed at finding a permanent solution to the problem of truck congestion around Apapa and its environs, the authority is pleased to announce the commencement of ETO, the Electronic Truck call-up system designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa, Lagos.

“All trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the ETO application.

“The ETO application will be responsible for the scheduling, entry and exit of all trucks into the ports with effect from 27th February 2021.

“Therefore, all transporters, trucks owners and truck drivers will be required to download the ETO App from Google play store or sign up at http://eto.ttp.com.ng before the commencement date to enable them register accordingly.

“In addition to this, cargo owners should please note that empty containers can only be returned to the ports through the approved holding bays of shipping companies using the ETO Platform. It is the responsibility of the shipping company to move empty containers from their holding bay to the Port.

“All cargo owners have to do is drop their empty containers at the holding bay of the shipping company. The shipping company will then make the necessary bookings on the ETO platform to return empty containers to the Port.

“The management of the NPA solicits the cooperation of transporters, truck drivers, cargo owners, clearing agents shipping companies and all port users in the implementation of the project, which will bring order and sanity to the ports access roads.

“Non-compliance to the use of ETO and its guidelines will result in denial of access into the Ports, impounding of trucks and withdrawal of registration/operating license.”