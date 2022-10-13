Another batch of returnees arrive Lagos Airport from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 126 Nigerians stranded in Libya back to Nigeria.

The Returnees were voluntarily airlifted from Misrata, Libya through the Voluntary Assisted Programme by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The latest arrival has put the figure of the stranded Nigerians from the war-torn country at 300 within two months as 176 returnees were assisted home on August 16.

The male Returnees consist of 62 adult females, six female children and four infant females while the male Returnees were 46 adults, two children and six infants.

The returnees were flown into the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport aboard an Al Buraq chartered flight with registration number 5A-DMG Boeing 700-787 l which touched down at 4,22pm.

The Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, represented by Ibrahim Farinloye while addressing the Returnees, urged Nigerians to be wary of close associates, family friends and neighbourhood elders who would deceive them with sweet talk of better life in a foreign land.

He said: “These people are found cashing in as the messiah to helping Nigerians to slavery which the victims would regret through the rest of their lives.”

The Director General who explained that the new deceit being used as destination points are Iraq, Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Egypt declared that all the victims often end up in connection houses in Libya.

Other agencies that joined NEMA to receive the Returnees included: the Nigeria Refugee Commission, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, the State Security Services, SSS, the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Obajana: We Must Separate Acquisition From Asset-Grabbing, Kogi Replies Dangote

THE Kogi State government, on Wednesday, responded to Dangote Industries Limited’s insistence on 100 per cent ownership of Obajana Cement Company…

Another batch of returnees arrive Lagos Airport from Libya

FEC Okays N202.8bn MTN Takeover Of Enugu-Onitsha Road Construction





The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the takeover of the construction of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by MTN at the cost of over N202.8 billion under the road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme…

Another batch of returnees arrive Lagos Airport from Libya