Kanu’s discharge: Ndigbo can now sleep with their two eyes closed, says Ohanaeze

Vice National President of the Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, has commended the judiciary following the news of the discharge of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday upheld the appeal of the detained leader of IPOB, discharged and acquitted him

Reacting on the development in a telephone interview, Chief Okeke-Ogene said with the judgment, the people of the South-East would now sleep with their two eyes closed, adding that insecurity in the region will reduced.

“I believed that with this development, the activities of gunmen troubling the peace and development of the Igbo nation will come to an end. It is a victory for Nigerians and a landmark victory for the judiciary.

“We thank the lawyers, especially, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, for always being there for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We are happy.”