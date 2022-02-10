Another 965 terrorists surrendered to troops ― DHQ

Military High Command on Thursday said another batch of 965 terrorists and their families and 550 children have surrendered to Nigerian troops between January 20 and February 10, 2022.

Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major-General Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in Abuja while updating defence correspondents on the signs of progress being made by the troops and other security agencies at the various theatre of operations across the country towards ending insecurity said that 145 terrorists belonging to dreaded Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) groups were eliminated sat different locations within the period under review.

Gen Onyeuko added that the gallant troops also arrested 125 other terrorist fighters and criminal elements and as well rescued 48 civilians kidnapped by bandits for ransom while 540 rustled livestock were recovered.

He listed the locations where the operations took place to include Gamboru, Tumbumma, Kukawa, Baga, Gwoza, Mallam Fotori, Damboa, Kirta Wulgo, Bun Yadi, Gujiba and Madiya, all in Borno and Yobe State.

According to him, troops of Operation Hadin Kai consolidated their operational success against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorist (ISWAP) in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa state, recording significant results at various locations, including the elimination of an ISWAP senior commander, Mallam Ari, the Amirul Fiya in charge of Kirta Wulgo and some foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Device (IED) for the terrorist were killed during the airstrike.

“Cumulatively, the troops within the period under review, neutralized 120 fighters, arrested 50 of the terrorists, 5 gun trucks, 50 assorted arms and 200 rounds of different calibres of ammunition were captured from the terrorists.

“Additionally, troops rescued 25 abducted civilians. Similarly, a total of 965 terrorists and their families and 550 children surrendered to own troops deployed at different location including: Gamboru, Tumbumma, Kukawa, Baga, Gwoza, Mallam Fotori, Damboa, Kirta Wulgo, Bun Yadi, Gujiba, Madiya all in Borno and Yobe State.”

He further disclosed that the troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN within the last three weeks carried out several operational activities at different locations of the theatre that yielded notable results, including the arrest of 50 criminal elements and rescuing of 13 kidnapped victims, as well as the recovery of 33 arms and 150 calibres of ammunition, 450 rustled livestock, among other items of security concern in the course of their operations.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

During the same period, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI maintained the operational pace by conducting clearance operations on criminal enclaves across the theatre.

“Consequently, these operations resulted in the recovery of 40 AK-47 rifles, and assorted arms and 340 rounds of different calibres of ammunition, 45 motorcycles and decimations of scores of bandits and 90 rustled livestock were recovered by own troops,” he said.

Speaking on the operations carried in the oil-rich Niger Delta region during the period, Gen Onyeuko, disclosed that the troops of Operation Delta Safe discovered and destroyed a total of 45 illegal refining sites, 72 cooking ovens, 127 metal storage tanks, 30 dug out pits, 23cotonou boats, 47 pumping machines, 9 tankers. Consequently, a total of 2,531,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and 2,807,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations in addition, 20 coolants, 9 tankers were recovered

According to him, 50 galvanized pipes illegally connected to pipelines were excavated, 12 economic saboteurs associated with pipeline vandalization were arrested within the period. All the apprehended criminals and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

He equally gave account of Operation Whirl Stroke across Nasarawa, Taraba and Benue States, during which a total of 25 criminals were arrested, while large caches of assorted arms and different calibers of ammunition were recovered. Additionally, troops rescued 10 kidnapped persons, 8 trucks laden with vandalized railway track sleepers, 3 cars, 7 motorcycles with large quantities of Marijuana impounded in the course of operations, within the same period. He stated that the Military High Command was very appreciative of the efforts of the troops in the frontlines of operations in the various theatre for their sacrifices in combating the various security challenges confronting the nation.

The director who commended the general public for the cooperation given to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the course of the operations also expressed appreciation of Military High Command for the media for its immense support in the ongoing total battle against insurgency activities in the country.