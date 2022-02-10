Road accident claims 2 lives in Kogi

Two persons lost their lives while fourteen passengers escaped death, as a 16 seater bus they were travelling in, caught fire while on the motion at the Nataco section of Lokoja Abuja expressway.

The accident occured around 5 pm on Thursday, when the bus which took off from Lokoja metropolis, was heading to the Northern part of the country when it suddenly burst into flames.

According to an eyewitness account, the two who lost their lives were said to have been trapped, while those who narrowly escaped sustained various degrees of burns and have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Lokoja.

The cause of the fire could have been a result of sudden explosion.

However, men of the Roads safety corps, Nigeria Police and volunteers were seen working hard to save the lives of those trapped in the inferno.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Sup. William Aya, promise to contact the officer in charge of the jurisdiction who later confirmed it.

