There’s chaos at the Heritage Bank branch in Calabar, where angry customers have threatened to shut down the facility if their deposits are tampered with.

As early as 7 a.m. on Wednesday, hundreds of clients gathered the bank’s Calabar head office door, which is opposite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Calabar office, seeking admission to collect their money from Heritage Bank but were denied entry.

Some customers, who were already in tears, claimed to have received an anonymous warning about the bank’s license being withdrawn.

The official urged consumers not to worry, as the bank would begin the exercise on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Recall the CBN terminated Heritage Bank’s business license on Monday owing to its inability to address its financial situation.

Customers were alarmed by the development and worried about their savings.