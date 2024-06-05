A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday further adjourned until June 25 to mention a case against celebrity bartender Pascal Okechukwu (Cubana Chief Priest) for alleged abuse of the naira.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Okechukwu on April 17 on a three-count charge of allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira notes during a social event at the Eko hotel in Lagos.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N10 million.

At the last adjourned date of May 2, the defence counsel, Mr Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), informed the court that the parties were exploring settlement and had applied that the matter be settled pursuant to the provisions of Section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Following the position, the defence counsel then applied for a withdrawal of the preliminary objection, and since there was no objection from the prosecution, the court granted the same.

The court had consequently adjourned the case until June 5 (today) for a report of settlement.

However, on Wednesday, newsmen learned that the defence had written a letter seeking an adjournment of the case.

The case has now been fixed for June 25.

In the charge, the defendant was said to have tampered with the funds in the denomination of N500 while dancing at a social event in the Eko Hotel.

The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

