He wrote, ”We wish to debunk the rumor circulating that a Lagos DPO was kidnapped. This claim is entirely false.The DPO in question is currently in his office, diligently performing his duties to ensure the safety of lives and property within his jurisdiction.

We sincerely thank everyone who called this morning out of concern. We appreciate your support and assure you that we will continue to discharge our duties professionally.”

We wish to debunk the rumor making the rounds that a Lagos DPO was kidnapped. There is absolutely no truth in this claim. The said DPO is in his office, carrying out his duty of ensuring safety of lives and property within his area of responsibility. We sincerely thank all… — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) June 5, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js