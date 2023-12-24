As Christians celebrate Christmas to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon.Somtochukwu Udeze has called on Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by extending unconditional love and support to one another.

In his Christmas message signed and made available to journalists in Awka on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Emma Madu, Rt.Hon.Udeze urged Nigerians to use the opportunity offered by the season to pray for those in leadership positions and seek God’s intervention in the affairs of the country, especially the economic and security sectors, as well as the general well-being of the masses.

The Speaker, who described Christmas as the manifestation of God’s greatest love for mankind, encouraged Nigerians to place their hope in God even amid present difficulties in the country, emphasising that with God, a better Nigeria is achievable.

He commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his efforts in achieving relative peace and security of lives and property for the citizenry, as, according to him, this year’s Christmas is characterised by an unprecedented peaceful atmosphere across the state.

Udeze enjoined Christians to go beyond the festivities and glamour associated with Christmas and strive to live out the true essence of the season, which he said is the salvation of mankind.

The Speaker, on behalf of the State Legislature, felicitated with the Judicial and Executive Arms of the Government in the state, religious bodies, political stalwarts, Ndi Ogbaru, and indeed the entire citizenry as they celebrated Christmas and prayed for more blessings of God upon them even in the coming new year, 2024.

