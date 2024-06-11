The Anambra State Real Estate Developers Union has debunked a claim credited to one of its alleged former female employees that she has slept with 95 per cent of her male employers to survive and to assist them in selling their properties.

The acting state chairman of the union, Nwafor Chisom Martin, who briefed journalists in Awka on Monday, appealed to the public to disregard the information, describing it as a plot to create misunderstandings between their clients (both home and abroad), the state government, and the general public.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Union was reacting following a video circulating online where a content creator (name withheld) alleged that about 95 per cent of Anambra estate developers have had sex with her several times, and her attempt to stop the act has led to the automatic loss of her job.

Reacting further, the acting chairman, who is also the CEO of Chukwusomaga Properties Limited, said the development is a big slap to the industry in Anambra State and beyond.

According to him, the lady promoted indiscipline in the social media space because she couldn’t even prove the company she was working for, as the developers all denied ever working with her. This is an act of encouraging young female realtors to get involved in prostitution via the industry.

The allegation is a big fallacy; it is a devilish plot to tarnish the image of the industry, which happens to be one of the biggest sectors in the Nigerian economy and in Anambra State, especially.

“We are totally debunking these lies from the pit of hell. It is absolutely impossible for personalities like us to engage in sex play with our female employees or realtors.

“How can she claim that she slept with 95 per cent of the estate chief executive officers, clients, and managing directors to be able to sell properties?

“We, as a union, do not know her nor have we recognised her as a realtor in any of our companies, nor have we engaged her in any real estate business transaction

We don’t know her, and the allegation of sleeping with us, MDs, and our clients for real estate transactions in Anambra State is completely false and should be ignored.

“This union respects women, and we never treated them as sex tools for any reason or any business transactions, as has been speculated online.

The real estate industry in Anambra State is currently the highest employer of labour, with thousands of direct and indirect employees, mostly students who sponsor their education and other welfare through the proceeds they make from the real estate business.

“As a respectful industry with great respect to the rule of law and for the sake of our business, which is greatly affected by this allegation and the content, we shall follow every legal means necessary to ratify the situation and equally protect the image of many hardworking ladies and individuals working in real estate in general.

“The lady is just a content creator, and we have given her 24 hours to shut down the content or face severe legal action,” the chairman stated.

Also present during the briefing are Hon. Gabriel Chukwunwendu, CEO POOL KING ESTATE LIMITED; Collins Igwe, Managing Director and CEO, Afrihedge Properties Limited; and Acting Secretary, Hon. Anowai Stanley Excels, CEO, PASVIC HOMES AND SERVICES; and Acting Publicity Secretary, Aneto Samuel Onyema, MD, Dynamo Group Ltd; Chief Obika Kingsley, Pioneer President and CEO, ROCK-LINK REAL ESTATE COMPANY LIMITED; Wonder Obi, MD; N-UNIQUE HOME CONSULT, Managing Director, EJISON GLOBAL PROPERTIES LTD; and Anthony Precious, CEO Lexxon Group Limited.

Others are Hon. Udegbunam Charles of Charlessudi and Partners and Nwagu Spencer of Transparent Global Properties Limited.

