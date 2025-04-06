Anambra guber: Nicholas Ukachukwu wins APC ticket

Evangelist Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election in Anambra State.

The results, announced by the Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee and Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, at approximately 4:56 am on Sunday, 6 April 2025, are as follows:

Nicholas Ukachukwu – 1,455 votes

Valentine Ozigbo – 67 votes

Johnbosco Onunkwo – 26 votes

Edozie Madu – 8 votes

Invalid votes – 26

In his acceptance speech, Prince Ukachukwu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ensuring a hitch-free and transparent intraparty election process.

He also commended the APC National Working Committee, Governor Bassey Otu and his team, his co-contenders, and all delegates for their roles in the successful conduct of the primary.

Ukachukwu urged his fellow aspirants to unite and rally around his candidacy, emphasising that “the most important thing now is to deliver Anambra to the APC.”

Reflecting on his longstanding influence in Anambra politics, Ukachukwu remarked, “I have been instrumental to the emergence of successive governors in Anambra over the years. I have played the role of a godfather, but now, I am ready to father myself.”

He assured party members and the people of Anambra of his unwavering commitment to their trust, pledging not to disappoint them as he prepares to challenge the incumbent administration led by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on 8 November 2025.

