FRSC officer, 17 others die in Ikorodu-Sagamu road accident

Olayinka Olukoya

Eighteen people, including a personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), lost their lives on Saturday evening in an accident at Gbaga on the Ikorodu-Sagamu road.

The accident, according to the spokesperson of the FRSC, Florence Okpe, involved seven vehicles.

Okpe explained that the vehicles involved were a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AGL 752 YC, a DAF truck marked T14007L, a Honda car with registration number HT680, an unregistered DAF truck, a pick-up truck marked STF10204, and two motorcycles with registration numbers AGG 448 Q and PKA 214 WS.

She clarified that the accident was caused by wrongful overtaking by the driver of the bus, which led to a collision with the DAF truck.

Okpe stated that rescue operations were ongoing when the unregistered DAF truck experienced brake failure, ramming into the FRSC official, who was part of the rescue team, killing him.

She also noted that the truck collided with a parked pick-up truck, the Honda car, and the two motorcycles.

