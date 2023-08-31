The Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, has announced the death of the newborn baby boy rescued from a pit toilet in Otuocha, Anambra East Local Government Area of the State.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the mother of the child, Nwaedoka Chidimma, 20, from Izzi, Ebonyi State, was alleged to have deliberately thrown the baby into a pit.

After it was reported to the relevant authorities, Anambra State’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, directed that the newborn be taken to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, in Awka, for treatment.

It was gathered that all efforts to resuscitate the baby, including the administration of oxygen and fluids with cardiopulmonary resuscitation, could not save the baby.

A post on a Facebook page linked to the commissioner reads: “It is with sadness that we wish to inform the general public that we lost the newborn rescued from pit toilet in Otuocha few hours ago despite all efforts to resuscitate the baby, including administration of oxygen and fluids, with cardiopulmonary resuscitation by the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital Amaku Awka. May his soul rest in peace.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo





A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…