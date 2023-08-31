Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemates CeeC and Doyin have decided to put their differences aside.

Their reconciliation happened this evening while they participated in the Supakomando task.

CeeC and Doyin had a conversation in the garden to settle their differences, but it was cut short by the task preparations that needed to happen at that time.

In their brief conversation before calling a truce, CeeC explained to Doyin that she understood how Doyin felt and would try to step into her shoes more and understand things from where Doyin was coming from.

“I never want to make you feel like you are not worthy to be Head of House,” CeeC said before giving Doyin a hug.

The squabble between the two began when they both accused each other of being snubbish without reason.

CeeC had revealed this to Ike when she complained that Doyin had ignored her for no reason, and she decided to return the energy.

Doyin also made the same complaint to Whitemoney, who mentioned that CeeC had done the same thing to him. The tension between CeeC and Doyin escalated further when CeeC refused to attend Doyin’s wager meeting on Tuesday morning.

Only time will tell if CeeC and Doyin can truly move past their issues and maintain a wahala-free relationship. It’s possible that they have learned from their previous conflicts and will strive to communicate better in the future.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan





One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…