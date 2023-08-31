Osun State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Wednesday announced the expulsion of 84 members of its party for alleged anti-party activities.

The party which made the announcement in a statement by its Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal in Osogbo, listed the name of the current Commissioner for Political Affairs and Inter-Government Affiliation, Hon. Biyi Odunlade as one of those expelled from the party.

APC expelled Rauf Aregbesola’s faction chairman of the party, Rasaq Salinsile and also Mr. Biyi Odunlade and Temilade Olokungboye, who have both taken up appointments from Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke as Commissioner for Political Affairs and Special Adviser, Children Affairs, respectively.

He stated that “following complaints of anti-party activities, the State Executive Committee of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) constituted a Disciplinar.y Committee to investigate the allegations against some members”.

“This disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct and actions that embarrassed and brought the party to disrepute”.

“The Disciplinary Committee undertook a thorough and impartial review of the allegations and the findings were carefully deliberated upon by the State Executive Committee”.

“After, a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and consideration of the committee’s recommendations, the State Executive Committee has taken the difficult yet necessary step of expelling the members that got involved in the act.

Names of some of those expelled were, Akibu Olaiya – Iwo LG; Yekeen Ajoke Nafisat – Iwo LG; Wakeel Mutaleeb Adekunle – Iwo East LCD; Olufunke Akano – Iwo East LCDA; Olatunji Idowu Ajoke- Iwo West LCDA; Ajala Abayomi – Ayedire LG; Adegboyega Semiu Adeniyi – Ayedire LG; Sabitu Rofiat Omolayo – Ayedire South LCDA; Oladeji Ismail – Ayedire South LCDA; Tajudeen Akanbi – Olaoluwa LG; Oyediran Quasim – Olaoluwa LG; Ajetunmobi Moshood – Olaoluwa South LCDA; Akintoye Opeyemi – Irewole LG; Akerele Sunday – Irewole LG; Pastor Peter Olaawo – Irewole LCDA; the Orisatola Surajudeen A. – Irewole LCD.A.

Also affected were, Shariat O. Olaniyi – Ayedaade LG; Akeem Olodude – Ayedaade LG; Raji Sikiru – Ayedaade South LCDA; Isaac Adeyemi Aderinoye – Ayedaade South LCDA; Oyedeji Tawab O. – Osogbo LG; Aderemi Tajudeen – Osogbo LG; Kamoru Afusat Bolanle – Osogbo South LCDA; Ibrahim Mumini Tunde – Osogbo South LCDA; Olayinka Musiliu Shina – Osogbo West LCDA; Adewumi Ademola Taofeeq – Osogbo West LCDA; Ajala Oladiran – Olorunda LG; Abiola Omotosho – Olorunda LG; Ganiyu Aliu O. – Olorunda North LCDA; Lawal Olalekan – Olorunda North LCDA; Ganiyu Adebayo A. – Olorunda Area Council; Afolabi Olaniyi Olatunde – Olorunda Area Council; Serifat Olayiwola – Ifelodun LG; Olawale Morufu Adebukola – Ifelodun LG; Ajibade Olatunji Ganiyu – Ifelodun North LCDA; Oladunjoye Rasheed Taye – Ifelodun North LCDA; Wale Agboola – Ifelodun Area Council; Sulaiman Akeem – Ifelodun Area Council; Odetayo Olubunmi – Odo Otin LG; Agboola Dayo Remilekun – Odo Otin LG; Alhaja Temilade Olokungboye Halid – Osogbo West LCDA; Hon. Rasak Salinsile – Iwo LGA, amongst others.

