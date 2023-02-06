Michael Ovat- Awka

The Senatorial Candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District in 2023 general election, under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Honourable Dozie Nwankwo, said he is supporting the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, to actualise his quest to become the next President of Nigeria.

Going back memory lane, he explained it was Peter Obi with Late Dora Akunyili that prevailed on him to join the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) years after he ventured into politics.

He added that the LP Presidential Candidate had demonstrated commitment and possessed needed qualities to pilot the affairs of the country.

The APGA Senatorial Candidate,who is currently representing Anaocha, Njikoka and Dunukofia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, noted that he would work for the success of Obi’s presidential bid.

Speaking during a Youth Empowerment Programme at St Matthew’s Catholic church, Amawbia near Awka, on Sunday, Nwankwo, described his agenda for his constituents as a pathway to a new Senatorial District.