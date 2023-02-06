By- Wale Akinselure

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ibadan North constituency, both at federal and state levels, at the weekend, officially flagged off campaign for the 2023 elections.

The event held in front of the Adeoyo Maternity Hospital, Yemetu, Ibadan, saw the party’s candidate for Ibadan North federal constituency, Mr Lanre Sarumi; candidate for Ibadan North I state constituency, Olufunke Comforter and her counterpart for Ibadan North II state constituency, Honourable Adebayo Babajide canvass support for their ambitions.

Addressing his constituents, the House of Representatives candidate, Sarumi, said he was in the race to fill in what he described as absent representation in the constituency in recent time.

Sarumi said he is out to provide representation that reflects the actual aspiration and needs of his constituents.

If elected member of the House of Representatives, he said his focus will be provision of jobs for the people and supporting skilled persons to establish businesses.

Sarumi said: “People that have been representing us have not shown up, they have been absent in representation. I am in this contest so that what we are lacking in representation can be provided for our people.

“I will give them a representation that reflects their actual aspiration and needs by showing up for them, representing them, making sure I understand what their needs are per time. My concern is for those out of job and unable to establish businesses. I will prioritise provision of jobs for youths and support for skilled people.”

In his own remarks, Honourable Adebayo Babajide, who is seeking a return to the state House of Assembly, said he will focus on financial empowerment for widows, women in his constituency and creation of job opportunities.

He added that he will also prioritise provision of infrastructure and entrepreneurship, saying he plans to open a vocational centre in his constituency.

On her part, Olufunke Comforter, the PDP candidate for Ibadan North 1 constituency, said governor Seyi Makinde made campaigning for the party’s candidates easier with his good works for the people of the state.

She promised that she had a lot in store for young and old, men and women in her constituency, especially if elected member of the state House of Assembly.