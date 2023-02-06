The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yiltwada, has promised to go the whole hog to support farmers through the provision of high-yielding seedlings and modern farming technology if elected governor of the state.

According to a statement signed by the Spokesman for Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, Yiltwada made the promise while addressing the mammoth crowd of people that received him at Mabudi in Langtang-South local government of Plateau State.

He pointed out that the people cannot enjoy the fruits of their labor in terms of food production if certain basic amenities are not provided to them.

The gubernatorial candidate disclosed that, having seen the pathetic nature of their living conditions, the first thing to be done if elected is to provide motorable roads and portable water to the people of the area.

Nentawe added that apart from giving support to the farmers, he would ensure that, as a matter of priority, the lives of the people are properly secured through well-trained security personnel and modern technology to fight terrorism and other forms of criminality.

The APC governorship candidate promised that as a sign of commitment to supporting farmers, he would secure a piece of land in the area as his personal farm if elected as the governor of the state.

He commended the Taroh for being a very good and dependable host to a lot of ethnic nationalities in the area who are purposely there to farm and earn a living.

Leaders of various interest groups such as the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Jama’atul Nasirul Islam (JNI), and community development-based organizations all showered praise on Nentawe for taking the pains to visit them.

They remarked that Nentawe was the only one among all the other governorship candidates who took the pains to visit them personally.

According to them, for him to summon courage and interest to reach out to them in spite of the bad terrain showed that he has them at heart, with promises to vote for him come the governorship election.

The gubernatorial candidate and his running mate, Pam Botmang, also paid a courtesy call on the traditional rulers in the area, where they decorated him with a warrior outfit.