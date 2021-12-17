Anambra Airport not for privatisation ― APGA

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra State, Chief Azubuike Austin Ekweozor, has faulted the calls in some quarters to Privatized the newly established Anambra International Cargo/Passenger Airport, Umueri, saying the investment will be well managed by the incoming administration of the governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

He said they are competent hands in the present and incoming administrations that can manged the facility for the general good of Anambra people without Privatizing it.

Ekweozor, stated this while speaking to Journalists, shortly after receiving a Community Service Award, from the 2021 Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Christmas Fest Award, at ABS field near Aroma Junction, Awka, on Thursday.

According to him, “I am not in support of giving out the facility to Private hands to manage, when we have economists, businessmen/women in the state government that can run the affairs of the Airport perfectly well without any hinged. The Investment is owned by the Anambra people. It will generate revenue direct into the state government for further development of the state. And it will also enable the government to employ Ndi-Anambra across the three Senatorial Districts. People should stop politicising the effort of governor Willie Obiano, who actualize the long awaiting project. So, I am not in support of the move,” he added.

The Chieftain, who is contesting to represent Awka North/South Federal Constituency, in the 2023 general election, thanked the management of the ABS for recognizing him with the Community service award.

Another Community Service Awardee, Mr Chekwuba Okafor, represented by Dr Arize Eze, while commending the governor on the Airport Project, also urged him to urgently repair all the spoiled portions of roads across the state. Noting that with the present bad condition of roads across the state, those coming home for the Yelutide will find it hard to access their villages.

The President- General of Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU), Barrister Titus Akudo, who also faulted the calls, advised the people of the state, irrespective of any political background to join hands with the state government to make the Airport, one of the best in Nigeria.

He said that the people of Anambra are full of excitement and joy as a result of the new airport he bequeathed the state.

“There is excitement and joy in the air over the airport. The people can now fly to Abuja and mostly, to Lagos, by Onitsha traders and so on, from the state and this will boost the economic viability of the state. Even though the Airport may be Privatize later, but for now, we should allow the government to manage it,” he stated.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Dr Uche Nworah, whose tenure is expected to expire along with the state governor, Willie Obiano, on March 17, 2022, thanked the ABS management and the people for giving him the opportunity to serve the state for close to eight years.

According to him, I am happy with the event. ABS under my watch has been doing this for the past seven years. And this will be the last for me as MD ABS, because I am leaving the office along with governor Willie Obiano, come March 17, 2022.

Nworah lists few among many others achievements recorded so far under his management to include; securing a 3 million naira to ABS Pensioners, owed by the state government, upgrading and transmitting of the Organisation to DSTV, StarTime and Facebook, where about 1million people are viewers, which have never happened before, since its creation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Anambra Airport not for privatisation Anambra Airport not for privatisation Anambra Airport not for privatisation Anambra Airport not for privatisation.