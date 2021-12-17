Akinmoyede takes over as AIG Police Zone 9

A new Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede has taken over Police Zone 9, Umuahia.

He replaces AIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode who was redeployed to Police Zone 2, Lagos.

According to the Zonal Public Relations Officer, SP Kingsley Iredibia, AIG Akinmoyede was redeployed from Zone 5, Benin.

AIG Akinmoyede, ZPPRO said urged the general public to be law-abiding and security conscious and continue to assist the police with useful and timely information to enable them to serve the public well.

