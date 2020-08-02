Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood star recovers from COVID-19

Bollywood famous actor, Amitabh Bachchan, has been discharged from hospital after recovery from COVID-19.
Last month the 77-year-old actor told his millions of Twitter followers that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
ALSO READ: Youth group tasks Ijebu indigenes on development, employment generation
On Sunday, he wrote again on his twitter handle that he had left the hospital after testing negative.
Excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day” Bachchan tweeted.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buhari Disowns Mamman Daura On Zoning Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari has distanced himself from the remarks attributed to his nephew, Mamman Daura, in which he opposed the application of rotational presidency in the… Read Full Story
$500m China Loan: Controversial Clause Signed During Jonathan’s Administration ― Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that Nigeria has already paid back $96 million out of the $500 million loans the country borrowed from China for the construction… Read Full Story
Can Buhari Separate Two Chickens In A Fight?
HASSAN Ayariga, founder of the All Parties Congress (APC) of Ghana, in a recent viral video, publicly reminded Nigerians that their country had become a butt of jokes in international discourses. Right before our very eyes, Ayariga rudely poked his hands into our eyeballs. Nigerians are, however, taking the insult in… Read Full Story
How I Lost Four Children, Wife To Flood Disaster —Businessman
Mr Ebubedike Igboamara, a businessman lost four of his six children and one of his two wives in the flood that ravaged Ungwan Gwari community in Niger State penultimate Saturday. He and his other wife, Dr Peace Igboamara share their grief in this interview by… Read Full Story
Why Sanwo-Olu Ordered Reopening Of Worship Centres August 7
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday ordered reopening of worship centres, including mosques and churches in the state with effect from August 7, saying positive cases of COVID-19 pandemic… Read Full Story
How To Use Facebook Messenger Rooms
Facebook Messenger Rooms, Facebook’s video and audio conferencing feature is already being touted by many to replace the current leader in video conferencing, zoom. Is Facebook Messenger Rooms really viable… Read Full Story
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE