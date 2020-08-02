Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood star recovers from COVID-19

Bollywood famous actor, Amitabh Bachchan, has been discharged from hospital after recovery from COVID-19.

Last month the 77-year-old actor told his millions of Twitter followers that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, he wrote again on his twitter handle that he had left the hospital after testing negative.

Excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day” Bachchan tweeted.